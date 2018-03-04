LEAD SALES ASSOCIATE-PT in LAKE CITY, MI

At Dollar General, our customer is at the center of everything we do! We are a fast-moving Fortune 200 publicly-traded company with more than 14,000 stores and 14 distribution centers in 44 states, growing by hundreds of stores each year. We work in an energetic atmosphere that embraces innovation and teamwork. At Dollar General, you can see a clear and fast path to career growth and success. We are committed to attracting talented and motivated people who can advance our mission of “Serving Others.” Let’s Grow Together!

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Function as a Cashier and/or Stocker and act in a lead capacity in the absence of the Store Manager or Assistant Store Manager. Assist in setting and maintaining plan-o-grams and programs. Provide exemplary customer service. Perform other duties as necessary to maximize profitability, customer satisfaction, and teamwork, while protecting company assets and reducing losses.

DUTIES and ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Unload trucks according to the prescribed process for the store.

Follow company work processes to receive, open and unpack cartons and totes.

Stock merchandise; rotate and face merchandise on shelves and build merchandise displays.

Restock returned and recovered merchandise.

Order zones and drop shipment categories, following prescribed ordering practices, as assigned by the Store Manager.

Assist in plan-o-gram implementation and maintenance.

Assist customers by locating merchandise.

Bail cardboard and take out trash; dust and mop store floors; clean restroom and stockroom.

Greet customers as they enter the store.

Maintain register countertops and bags; implement register countertop plan-o-grams.

Operate cash register and flatbed scanner to itemize and total customer’s purchase; bag merchandise.

Collect payment from customer and make change.

Clean front end of store and help set up sidewalk displays.

Help to maintain a clean, well-organized store and facilitate a safe and secure working and shopping environment.

Provide superior customer service leadership.

Follow company policies and procedures as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures manual, Employee Handbook, and company communications.

Open and/or close the store under specific direction of the Area Manager.

In the Absence of the Store Manager or Assistant Store Manager:

Authorize and sign for refunds and overrides; count register; make bank deposits.

Assist in maintaining strict cashier accountability, key control, and adherence to company security practices and cash control procedures.

Monitor cash levels and make appropriate drawer pulls as directed by the Store Manager.

Monitor cameras for unusual activities (customers and employees), if applicable.

Supply cashiers with change when needed.

Complete all required paperwork and documentation according to guidelines and deadlines as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE and SKILLS:

Ability to perform mathematical calculations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and percentages.

Knowledge of cash handling procedures including cashier accountability and deposit control.

Ability to perform IBM cash register functions.

Knowledge of cash, facility and safety control policies and practices.

Effective interpersonal and oral & written communication skills.

Understanding of safety policies and practices.

Ability to read and follow plan-o-gram and merchandise presentation guidance.

WORK EXPERIENCE and/or EDUCATION:

High school diploma or equivalent and six months of supervisory experience (or related experience/training) preferred.

