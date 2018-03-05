LEAD SALES ASSOCIATE-FT in LAKE CITY, MI

At Dollar General, our customer is at the center of everything we do! We are a fast-moving Fortune 200 publicly-traded company with more than 14,000 stores and 14 distribution centers in 44 states, growing by hundreds of stores each year. We work in an energetic atmosphere that embraces innovation and teamwork. At Dollar General, you can see a clear and fast path to career growth and success. We are committed to attracting talented and motivated people who can advance our mission of “Serving Others.” Let’s Grow Together!

GENERAL SUMMARY:

The Lead Sales Associate helps maintain a clean, well-organized store with a customer-first focus. The duties of the Lead Sales Associate include assisting customers in locating and purchasing merchandise, operating a cash register, stocking and recovering merchandise, cleaning the store, and performing other duties as assigned by the Store Manager to maximize store profitability and customer satisfaction while protecting company assets. Lead Sales Associates perform the duties of a Sales Associate and act in a lead capacity in the absence of the Store Manager or Assistant Store Manager.

DUTIES and ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Provide superior customer service leadership; greet and assist customers.

Operate cash register and scanner to itemize and total customerâs purchase, collect payment from customers and make change, bag merchandise, and assist customers with merchandise as necessary.

Follow company work processes to receive, open and unpack boxes, cartons and totes of merchandise; stock merchandise, restock and rotate merchandise on shelves, and build merchandise displays.

Clean the store; take out trash; dust and mop store floors; clean restroom and stockroom; and help set up sidewalk displays.

Assist in implementation and maintenance of planograms.

Open and close the store under specific direction of the Store Manager.

Perform additional duties typically performed by the Store Manager or Assistant Store Manager, in their absence.

KNOWLEDGE and SKILLS:

Effective interpersonal and oral communication skills.

Understanding of safety policies and practices.

Ability to read and follow planogram and merchandise presentation guides.

Ability to perform mathematical calculations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and percentages.

Ability to perform cash register functions.

Knowledge of cash, facility, and safety control policies and practices.

Knowledge of cash handling procedures including cashier accountability and deposit control.

Ability to drive own vehicle to the bank to deposit money.

WORK EXPERIENCE and/or EDUCATION:

High school diploma or equivalent and six months of supervisory experience (or related experience/training) preferred.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Frequent walking and standing

Frequent bending, stooping, and kneeling to run check out station, stock merchandise and unload trucks; which may also require the ability to push and/or pull rolltainers for stocking merchandise

Frequent handling of merchandise and equipment such as handheld scanners, pricing guns, box cutters, merchandise containers, two-wheel dollies, U-boats (six-wheel carts), and rolltainers

Frequent and proper lifting of up to 40 pounds; occasional lifting of up to 55 pounds

Occasional climbing (using step ladder) up to heights of six feet

Fast-paced environment; moderate noise level

Occasional exposure to outside weather conditions

Occasional or regular driving/providing own transportation to make bank deposits, attend management meetings and travel to other Dollar General stores.

Dollar General Corporation is an equal opportunity employer.

