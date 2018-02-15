Laundry Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 15, 2018
About Laundry Attendant
*Â Willingness to accept the most effective role.
*Â Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
*Â Transports substantial loads of wet and dry linen and terry in carts to washers and dryers.
*Â Observe machine operations and report malfunctions.
*Â Wash, dry and fold linens.
*Â Inform manager if laundry needs to be re-stocked in closets.
*Â Sort laundry when possible from laundry carts.
*Â Clean filters of dryers.
*Â Tracking of discarded linens.
*Â Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â
*Â Previous experience in Housekeeping laundry preferred.
*Â Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
*Â Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
*Â Lift up to 30 lbs, pushing and pulling up to 100 lbs, bending, stretching.
*Â Must be able to stand for long periods of time.
*Â Exposure to chemicals.Â
