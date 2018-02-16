Laundry Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367554
About Laundry Attendant
* Willingness to accept the most effective role.
* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
* Transports substantial loads of wet and dry linen and terry in carts to washers and dryers.
* Observe machine operations and report malfunctions.
* Wash, dry and fold linens.
* Inform manager if laundry needs to be re-stocked in closets.
* Sort laundry when possible from laundry carts.
* Clean filters of dryers.
* Tracking of discarded linens.
* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.
* Previous experience in Housekeeping laundry preferred.
* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
* Lift up to 30 lbs, pushing and pulling up to 100 lbs, bending, stretching.
* Must be able to stand for long periods of time.
* Exposure to chemicals.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
