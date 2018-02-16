Laundry Attendant

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Transports substantial loads of wet and dry linen and terry in carts to washers and dryers.

* Observe machine operations and report malfunctions.

* Wash, dry and fold linens.

* Inform manager if laundry needs to be re-stocked in closets.

* Sort laundry when possible from laundry carts.

* Clean filters of dryers.

* Tracking of discarded linens.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

* Previous experience in Housekeeping laundry preferred.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 30 lbs, pushing and pulling up to 100 lbs, bending, stretching.

* Must be able to stand for long periods of time.

* Exposure to chemicals.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled