LARGE HIRING EVENT!

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 26, 2018

About LARGE HIRING EVENT!

Image result for BIOTECH AGRONOMICS LOGO IMAGES TRAVERSE CITY

 

Biotech Agronomics, a full service Residual and Bio-solids management company in Beulah, will be featured at the Traverse City Michigan Works! center for:

EMPLOYER OF THE DAY

 

WHEN: FEBRUARY 26TH  FROM 10AM-2PM

WHERE: TRAVERSE CITY MICHIGAN WORKS

1209 S. GARFIELD (NEXT TO LA SENORITA)

NOW HIRING FOR:

FARM TRACTOR OPERATORS  

CDL-A TRUCK DRIVERS  

LOAD TECHNICIANS

AGRICULTURAL LAND COORDINATOR

 

Applications and on-site interviews will be held at the event.

Come prepared for an immediate interview!

These positions will start in Spring of 2018, contingent upon weather conditions.

For more information on the company, and to apply prior to the event, go to www.biotechag.com and fill out an application in advance!

 

 

