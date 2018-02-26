LARGE HIRING EVENT!
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370262
About LARGE HIRING EVENT!
Biotech Agronomics, a full service Residual and Bio-solids management company in Beulah, will be featured at the Traverse City Michigan Works! center for:
EMPLOYER OF THE DAY
WHEN: FEBRUARY 26TH FROM 10AM-2PM
WHERE: TRAVERSE CITY MICHIGAN WORKS
1209 S. GARFIELD (NEXT TO LA SENORITA)
NOW HIRING FOR:
FARM TRACTOR OPERATORS
CDL-A TRUCK DRIVERS
LOAD TECHNICIANS
AGRICULTURAL LAND COORDINATOR
Applications and on-site interviews will be held at the event.
Come prepared for an immediate interview!
These positions will start in Spring of 2018, contingent upon weather conditions.
For more information on the company, and to apply prior to the event, go to www.biotechag.com and fill out an application in advance!
Job at a Glance
About Biotech Agronomics
More jobs at Biotech Agronomics