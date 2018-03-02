About Landscaping and Groundskeeping Workers

Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club will use a single workweek as its standard for computing wages due to its employees. Our golf course business is seasonal in nature. The tasks and activities performed by our employees are directly related to temperature and therefore seasonal in Michigan. Our employees will mow, cut, water, edge lawns, rake and blow leaves, dig holes and trenches, chop weeds, prune, haul topsoil and mulch, and provide other necessary duties to provide landscaping services. During the warm months in Michigan, we need more labor in the landscaping industry. Our seasonal services are traditionally tied to the warm weather season of the year. Our season is very predictable. The seasonal need we are experiencing is traditionally tied to the landscaping season of the year by the reoccurring pattern of nature (weather). Arcadia Bluffs is looking to fill 30 landscaping and groundskeeping worker positions.Â Arcadia Bluffs need is from April 2, 2018 through November 30, 2018 and has the same pattern each reoccurring year. The specific period of time during each year in which we do not need the labor or services is December 1st through April 1st each year. Being seasonal in nature, this job is full-time for the golf season and temporary because it is only available for the golf season.Â 40 hours per week, $14.95 per hour, overtime if any, at time and one half or $22.43 per hour. The employees will be paid every two weeks. Arcadia Bluffs will make all deductions from the worker’s paychecks required by law. If the workers complete 50 percent of the work contract period, Arcadia Bluffs will reimburse the workers for transportation and subsistence from the place of recruitment to the place of work. Upon completion of the work contract or where the worker is dismissed earlier, employer will provide or pay for workers’ reasonable costs of return transportation and subsistence back home or to the place the worker originally departed to work, except where the workers will not return due to subsequent employment with another employer. The amount of transportation payment or reimbursement will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved. Daily subsistence will be provided at a rate of $12.07 per day during travel to a maximum of $51.00 per day with receipts. The workers will only work on-site at Arcadia Bluffs daily. Arcadia Bluffs will reimburse the H-2B workers in the in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing, and other related fees, including those mandated by the government, incurred by the H-2B workers excluding passport fees or other charges primarily for the benefit of the workers. Arcadia Bluffs will provide to the worker, without charge or deposit charge, all tools, supplies, and equipment required to perform the duties assigned, in accordance with 20 CFR 655.20(k). Normal Work Hours from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM. All applicants must inquire about the job opportunity or send applications, indications of availability, and/or resumes directly to theÂ Michigan State Workforce Agency.Â The Michigan SWA has indicated the correct contact for the nearest SWA should be http://www.michiganworks.org/about-michiganworks/one-stop-service-centers. Â