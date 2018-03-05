Landscape Nurseryman. 10 temporary/full-time positions with Richard Hoffman Landscaping, Inc. from 4/1/2018 – 12/1/2018.

Work on an evergreen, woody ornamental tree/shrub, and perennial nursery and at customer locations.Â Â Workers will perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: prepare soil; planting, harvesting, propagating, transplanting, digging, edging, pruning, mulching, mowing, weeding, fertilizing and watering plants, trees, and shrubs. Uncover and/or recover winter storage houses. Work includes heavy mechanized field work using 50+ horsepower equipment as well as hand and power tools such as , pruning hooks, shears, shovels, chain saws and trowels. Load/unload trucks and wagons. Ball and burlap trees/shrubs for digging by tying or wrapping root balls as necessary. Fill, lift and carry various size pots with soil and plant material. Performs any other duties involved in the maintenance of plant materials and nursery stock and maintenance of holding yards and shipping areas. May on occasion assist with installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units and sprinkler and/or water feature installation. Requires three months nursery or landscape experience.

While the nature of the employerâs business is a nursery and landscaping operation, the preponderance of job duties described herein do not qualify for an agricultural exemption from the overtime provisions of the FLSA under 29 CFR Â§ 780.205-206. Saturday work required, when necessary. Must lift/carry 60 lbs.

This job requires a minimum of 3 months prior landscaping or nursery experience.

The employer will pay in advance or reimburse H-2B workers in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing, and other related fees, including those mandated by the government (excluding passport fees). For workers outside reasonable commuting distances, inbound transportation (including meals and, to the extent necessary, lodging) to the place of employment will be reimbursed, if the worker completes half of the employment period (â50% periodâ), if not already paid in full prior to the 50% period. Return transportation and subsistence will be provided or paid for to same worker if the worker completes the employment period or is dismissed early by the employer except where the worker has employment with a subsequent employer. Transportation payments or reimbursements will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved. Daily meals will be provided at a rate of at least $12.07 per day of travel or the current minimum subsistence amount published in the Federal Register, to a maximum of $51.00 per day or the current maximum amount published in the Federal Register to workers with acceptable receipts.

The employer guarantees to offer work for a total number of work hours equal to at least three-fourths of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment period, beginning with the first work day after the arrival of the worker at the place of employment and ending on the expiration date specified in this job order or its extension, if any. The employer may include all hours actually worked as well as any hours offered consistent with the job order that a worker chooses to not work, up to the maximum number of daily hours on the job order.

If worker separation is due to voluntary abandonment, the employer will not be responsible for providing or paying return transportation and subsistence expenses of the worker and the worker is not entitled to the full three-quarter period guarantee described above.

Employer will provide without charge all tools, supplies and equipment necessary to perform duties assigned. If needed, employer intends to assist foreign and non-local U.S. workers hired pursuant to this job order to secure worker-paid lodging not to exceed reasonable fair market value cost based on number of occupants.

JOB LOCATION:

4279 E. Mitchell Petoskey, MI 49770 and multiple worksites within Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet counties.

Daily transportation to and from the worksite from a centralized designated pick-up place will be offered to workers at no charge. The use of this transportation is voluntary. Employer provides incidental transport between job sites.

WAGE INFORMATION:

Rate: no less than $ 14.95 per Hour

Overtime: $ 22.43 per Hour (overtime hours vary)

Raises and/or bonuses may be offered to any worker in the specified occupation, at the companyâs sole discretion, based on individual factors including work performance, skill, and tenure. A single workweek will be used to compute wages due. The payroll period is bi-weekly. Workers are paid by check on Wednesday. The standard work schedule is from 7:00 AM until 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday. Employer will offer 40 hours per week. The worker may be offered more than the stated hours per day, depending on weather and other conditions. Extreme heat, cold, rain, or drought may affect exact working hours.

The employer will make all deductions from workerâs paycheck required by law. The employer does not envision other workforce-wide payroll deductions. Potential elective deductions to be pre-authorized in writing if applicable are as follows: none.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â