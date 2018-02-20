Landscape Laborer. 12 temporary/full-time positions with Silva & Sons Landscaping, LLC from 4/1/2018 – 11/30/2018.

Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, pruning, mulching, weeding; load/unload equipment/landscape materials from trucks. Must lift/carry 50 lbs., when necessary. Saturday and Sunday work required, when necessary. Requires three months of previous landscape experience.

The employer will pay in advance or reimburse H-2B workers in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing, and other related fees, including those mandated by the government (excluding passport fees). For workers outside reasonable commuting distances, inbound transportation (including meals and, to the extent necessary, lodging) to the place of employment will be reimbursed, if the worker completes half of the employment period (â50% periodâ), if not already paid in full prior to the 50% period. Return transportation and subsistence will be provided or paid for to same worker if the worker completes the employment period or is dismissed early by the employer except where the worker has employment with a subsequent employer. Transportation payments or reimbursements will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved. Daily meals will be provided at a rate of at least $12.07 per day of travel or the current minimum subsistence amount published in the Federal Register, to a maximum of $51.00 per day or the current maximum amount published in the Federal Register to workers with acceptable receipts.

The employer guarantees to offer work for a total number of work hours equal to at least three-fourths of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment period, beginning with the first work day after the arrival of the worker at the place of employment and ending on the expiration date specified in this job order or its extension, if any. The employer may include all hours actually worked as well as any hours offered consistent with the job order that a worker chooses to not work, up to the maximum number of daily hours on the job order.

If worker separation is due to voluntary abandonment, the employer will not be responsible for providing or paying return transportation and subsistence expenses of the worker and the worker is not entitled to the full three-quarter period guarantee described above.

Employer will provide without charge company-specific uniform and all tools, supplies and equipment necessary to perform duties assigned. If needed, employer will assist in arranging worker-paid lodging for foreign and non-local U.S. workers hired pursuant to this job order

JOB LOCATION: 6708 Tremble Trail Pellston, MI 49769 and 1231 Quick Road Harbor Spring, MI 49740 and multiple worksites within Emmet county. Daily transportation to and from the worksite from a centralized designated pick-up place will be offered to workers at no charge. The use of this transportation is voluntary. Employer provides incidental transport between job sites.

WAGE INFORMATION: Rate: no less than $ 14.95 per Hour Overtime: $ 22.43 per Hour (overtime hours vary)

Raises and/or bonuses may be offered to any worker in the specified occupation, at the companyâs sole discretion, based on individual factors including work performance, skill, and tenure. A single workweek will be used to compute wages due. The payroll period is weekly. Workers are paid by check on Wednesday. The standard work schedule is from 8:00 AM until 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. Employer will offer 40 hours per week. The worker may be offered more than the stated hours per day, depending on weather and other conditions. Extreme heat, cold, rain, or drought may affect exact working hours.

The employer will make all deductions from workerâs paycheck required by law. The employer does not envision other workforce-wide payroll deductions. Potential elective deductions to be pre-authorized in writing if applicable are as follows: The employer will deduct for the reasonable fair market value cost of rent and/or utilities based on number of occupants for those employees who voluntarily elect to live in employer-offered housing.