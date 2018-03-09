Landscape Foreman/Crew Leader

Wilhelm Landscapes

$16-30/hour Landscape Foreman/Crew Leader. Experienced skilled person to run crews on residential projects. Holiday, bonus and vacation pay. Reliable professionals needed, will train the right person. CDL, experience machine operator and knowledge of landscape constuction techniques a plus. Let us make you an offer!

With over 30 years experience, Wilhelm Landscapes is a hardscape residential landscaping company based in Traverse City. We employ 10-20 people each year and work mostly on lakefront development projects such as boulder seawalls, brick paving, irrigation and plantings. We most frequently work in Grand Traverse, Antrim and Leelanau Counties.