Landscape Foreman/Crew Leader

6243 M 72
Williamsburg, MI 49690

Phone:
(231) 267-9267
Fax:
(231) 267-5712
Website:
http://wilhelmlandscapes.com/
[email protected]

Posted on March 9, 2018

About Landscape Foreman/Crew Leader

Landscape Foreman/Crew Leader
Wilhelm Landscapes

 

$16-30/hour Landscape Foreman/Crew Leader. Experienced skilled person to run crews on residential projects. Holiday, bonus and vacation pay. Reliable professionals needed, will train the right person. CDL, experience machine operator and knowledge of landscape constuction techniques a plus. Let us make you an offer!

With over 30 years experience, Wilhelm Landscapes is a hardscape residential landscaping company based in Traverse City. We employ 10-20 people each year and work mostly on lakefront development projects such as boulder seawalls, brick paving, irrigation and plantings. We most frequently work in Grand Traverse, Antrim and Leelanau Counties.

Job Requirements

  • Assist in coordinating Landscape Projects.
  • Work with homeowner and project manager to implement design.
  • Ability to give and take direction.
  • Delegate work efficiently to stay on time/budget.
  • Ability to operate a range of machinery.

Job at a Glance

Pay
Hourly
Employment Type
Full-time
Job Type
,
Experience
Will consider training.
Manages Others
Yes
Requires Travel
Not Specified

About Wilhelm Landscapes

How to Apply

Email resume or inquiries to [email protected]

