Recently debuting at #57 on Fortune magazine’s list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the world, Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, employs more than 8,500 employees at operations spanning 26 states, Canada and the Bahamas. A leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, dedicated teams at Martin Marietta supply the resources for the roads, sidewalks and foundations on which we live.

At Martin Marietta, we are always looking for the best and the brightest, for people who have the potential to be the Company’s future leaders. We are building on our foundation of success by selecting the finest people and helping them realize their potential. When you decide to build your career at Martin Marietta, you’ll know what it’s like to be respected, challenged and rewarded.

Position Summary

ENTRY LEVEL – PRODUCTION LABORER

MARTIN MARIETTA MAGNESIA SPECIALTIES, LLC, Manistee Plant, is seeking candidates for entry level production labor positions.

This job is a combination of heavy manual work, such as shoveling and jack hammering, along with equipment operation, and the use of computers for data entry.

Qualified candidate criteria: Minimum 18 yrs. of age, high school graduate, able to lift 55 lbs., work rotating shifts, and be capable of moving into positions with significant decision making responsibility.

Must pass pre-employment drug test, background check, and WorkKeys skills test.

Competitive wage and benefits package.

Medical

Prescription Drug

Dental

Vision

Health Care Reimbursement Account

Dependent Care Reimbursement Account

Wellness Programs

Employee Assistance Plan

Paid Holidays and Vacation

401(k) with Company matching

Pension

Sickness and Accident – Short-Term Disability

Optional Long-Term Disability

Employee Life Insurance

Spouse & Dependent Life Insurance

Business Travel Accident Insurance

Direct Deposit Payroll

Educational/Tuition Assistance Plan

College Scholarship Program – for dependent children

Matching Gift Program

New Auto Purchase Discount Plans

