Laboratory Section Head-Munson Medical Center

5. Oversees section operations. Has primary responsibility for technical operations and direct day-to-day work flow. Has responsibility for assigning and reviewing the work of and instructing other employees.

6. Ensures compliance with section standards for regulatory and accrediting agencies. Stays abreast of developments in the Laboratory field. Recommends advancements and innovations designed to facilitate departmental operations.

7. Tests, develops, and implements new laboratory procedures. Maintain and update procedure manuals. Assists in the identification and evaluation of new and replacement instrumentation.

8. Assesses technical performance of personnel, verify satisfactory orientation of new employees, and provide guidance and coaching to employees in section. Including the annual evaluation of job skills. Meets with staff to listen to ideas and address concerns.

9. Reviews test results and initiate follow-up and consult with physicians.

10. Reviews quality control, proficiency, and maintenance results and resolve identified problems.

11. Prepares maintenance schedules for various pieces of equipment and review the maintenance program on a scheduled basis.

12. Ensures adequate inventory of reagents and supplies.

13. Complies with and fulfills all the requirements of the Medical Technologist, Cytotechnologist, Histotechnologist job description (appropriate for department supervised).

14. Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.