56067BR

56067BR

11193021 Mgr Lab Department

SUMMARY: This position is responsible for managing an analytical laboratory that provides chemical, microbiological, and environmental testing services to a prepared foods plant. Responsibilities include: managing a laboratory QA program; laboratory safety; customer relations; ordering supplies; billing; equipment and facility maintenance; personnel supervision; miscellaneous administrative tasks.

Education: BS in Chemistry, Biology or other Physical Science.

Experience: 3+ years’ bench level analytical experience in chemistry or microbiology. Prior supervisory experience is preferred.

Computer Skills: Experience with Microsoft Access, Excel, and Word.

Communication Skills: Strong verbal skills; must be able to communicate with people at all levels of management. Supervisory: Supervises 1-5 analysts performing chemical and microbiological analysis.

Travel: One or two 2 day trips per year.

Traverse City Plant

Exempt

Lab Department Manager

Traverse City

MI

1

Lab Services

Full Time

Applicants with experience and training in microbiology highly preferred

YES

Tyson Foods proudly embraces diversity and is committed to maintaining an inclusive work environment. Our Culture is rooted in our Core Values and brought to life each day through our 5C Team behaviors (Caring, Candor, Creativity, Collaboration and Commitment). Team Members are the heart of our company and its success and culture is the connecting thread which drives our Talent Strategy to Attract, Grow, Reward and Retain the best talent.

Tyson is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will be considered without regard to race, national origin, color, religion, age, genetics, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or veteran status.