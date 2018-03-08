Lab Assistant/Phlebotomist

Department:Lab Admin. & Support

Schedule:Casual

Shift:Variable

Hours:Variable

Salary Range:$12.18 Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

Phlebotomists are a key member of the healthcare team at McLaren Northern Michigan. You will work closely and collaboratively with healthcare professionals to provide excellent patient care. We are looking for enthusiastic team members to greet our patients, collect blood and other specimens. Computer skills are needed to ensure patients are registered correctly, the right tests are ordered, collected and processed. We are seeking Individuals with attention to detail and pride in their work that follow all safety and quality protocols to provide the care we expect for our family.Education:High School diploma or equivalent. Completion of a Phlebotomy Technician Training Program and/or prior experience is desirable. Certification as a Phlebotomist or equivalent is preferred.Experience: Entry Level – 6 months to 1 year experience preferred.Other Job Requirement:Work requires the analytical ability to gather and interpret data in situations where the information or problems are not overly difficult or complex, exchange of information, direct patient care, lifting up to 10 pounds, standing up to 2 hours, and manual dexterity.