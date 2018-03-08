Lab Assistant/Phlebotomist
Northern Michigan Regional Health System
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 8, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372974
About Lab Assistant/Phlebotomist
Lab Assistant/Phlebotomist
Department:Lab Admin. & Support
Schedule:Casual
Shift:Variable
Hours:Variable
Salary Range:$12.18 Commensurate with experience
Job Details:
Phlebotomists are a key member of the healthcare team at McLaren Northern Michigan. You will work closely and collaboratively with healthcare professionals to provide excellent patient care. We are looking for enthusiastic team members to greet our patients, collect blood and other specimens. Computer skills are needed to ensure patients are registered correctly, the right tests are ordered, collected and processed. We are seeking Individuals with attention to detail and pride in their work that follow all safety and quality protocols to provide the care we expect for our family.Education:High School diploma or equivalent. Completion of a Phlebotomy Technician Training Program and/or prior experience is desirable. Certification as a Phlebotomist or equivalent is preferred.Experience: Entry Level – 6 months to 1 year experience preferred.Other Job Requirement:Work requires the analytical ability to gather and interpret data in situations where the information or problems are not overly difficult or complex, exchange of information, direct patient care, lifting up to 10 pounds, standing up to 2 hours, and manual dexterity.
Job at a Glance
About Northern Michigan Regional Health System
More jobs at Northern Michigan Regional Health System