Lab Assistant – Cadillac

Cadillac, MI

https://my.jobs/cf40eb5fbc3347bfa2739d9c0f883c98151

Posted on March 10, 2018

About Lab Assistant – Cadillac

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate, preferably with courses in biology and chemistry.

Good manual dexterity is essential.

Concise, legible handwriting.

Ability to use typewriter keyboard.

Previous laboratory experience or medical assistant training and/or certification or satisfactory completion of laboratory introductory phlebotomy course, if offered.

Available for weekend and holiday scheduling.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8584249

