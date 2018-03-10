Lab Assistant – Cadillac
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 10, 2018
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
High school graduate, preferably with courses in biology and chemistry.
Good manual dexterity is essential.
Concise, legible handwriting.
Ability to use typewriter keyboard.
Previous laboratory experience or medical assistant training and/or certification or satisfactory completion of laboratory introductory phlebotomy course, if offered.
Available for weekend and holiday scheduling.
