Lab Assistant – Cadillac

Cadillac, MI

https://my.jobs/4f960ea317334d45884131fbf9fd26a5151

Posted on March 10, 2018

THIS IS A TEMPORARY 3-4 MONTH POSITION WITH POTENTIAL TO BE PERMANENT

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate, preferably with courses in biology and chemistry.

Good manual dexterity is essential.

Concise, legible handwriting.

Ability to use typewriter keyboard.

Previous laboratory experience or medical assistant training and/or certification or satisfactory completion of laboratory introductory phlebotomy course, if offered.

Available for weekend and holiday scheduling.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8583845

