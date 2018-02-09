Lab Aide III

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate or equivalent, preferably with courses in biology and chemistry. Minimum of 12 months full-time experience AND satisfactory performance with Munson Healthcare Laboratories in the Lab Aide II classification. Concise, neat, legible handwriting. Ability to access and utilize laboratory and other applicable information systems to perform duties.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Maintains satisfactory performance and demonstrates competence for all applicable job tasks as described below. Performs one or more of the following options: Specimen Collection Services Â· Performs vascular access procedures (venous, capillary and radial artery punctures) and associated tasks for blood specimen collection from patients of all ages in any and all locations as described in the Lab Aide II â Phlebotomist job description. Â· Collects or proves collection instructions for other body fluids (e.g. urine, stool, breath, nasal swab, throat, swab, etc.) Â· Performs adult and geriatric EKG’s. Â· Performs laboratory point-of-care testing for selected tests. Â· Performs point-of-care instrument quality control procedures and documentation. Â· Collects chain-of-custody specimens (blood, urine or other). Technical Assistant Services Â· Performs specimen collection services as described in section 1) when circumstances deem necessity and Â· Performs Bone Marrow collections as described in Lab Aide II job description and/or Â· Performs Histology lab assistant job tasks as described in Lab Aide II job description and/or Â· Performs Cytology lab assistant job tasks as described in Lab Aide II job description and/or Â· Performs Microbiology lab assistant job tasks as described in Lab Aide II job description. Autologous Blood Donation Services Â· Performs specimen collection services as described in section 1 above when circumstances deem necessity and Â· Provides autologous blood donation services as follows: Â· Coordinates scheduling of autologous donations, requires communications with physician offices, admission, planning, blood bank, pre-surgical testing. Â· Provides potential donors with information (donation procedure, HIV testing, cost, insurance coverage, etc.) Â· Collects autologous donor blood units. Includes assessment of patient’s eligibility, monitoring and assessment of vital signs before and throughout procedure, patient and unit labeling, safe and aseptic collection techniques, and post-donation patient care. Â· Processes, organizes and manages storage and disposal of autologous units. Â· Coordinates donations and pre-surgical testing with admission planning. Â· Orders and maintains supplies, equipment and forms. Â· Trains other staff to perform autologous donor collections and verifies acceptable performance of such. Â· Assists in other phlebotomy duties when circumstances deem necessity and time allows.