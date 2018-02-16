Lab Aide II-Chematology

The most qualified candidate should possess excellent phone skills, have problem solving skills, be detailed orientated and able to follow processes. Very good attendance is required for this position. This position requires flexible scheduling to cover any shifts between the hours of 4:00 a.m. to 12 Midnight.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate, preferably with courses in biology and chemistry.

Good manual dexterity is essential.

Requires concise, legible handwriting, and typing skills.

Previous lab experience or medical assistant training and/or certification desired.

Must be available for weekend and holiday scheduling.

Chematology Lab Aide will:

Recognize that he/she is primary contact with nursing units/physician offices and therefore, is responsible for the first and lasting impression of our laboratory.

Remain pleasant, professional, and helpful with coworkers and customers, in and out of the laboratory.

Perform multiple tasks at once with accuracy, attention to detail, and timeliness, recognizing that patient care, treatment, and outcomes may be dependent on his/her performance.

Perform tasks according to procedures.

Work frequently under stress due to handling of multiple emergent blood samples and phone calls, yet remains calm and efficient and continues to follow proper procedures.

Prioritize work depending on emergent need or acuity of patients. Constantly adjusts workflow and re-prioritizes as emergent situations and/or interruptions occur.

Use multiple computer programs to locate information and process samples.

Walk, stand or move around the department or hospital much of the day.

Promptly answers and processes samples received in the pneumatic tube system.

Properly processes samples of many types and different handling requirements including centrifuging, tracking, ordering, distributing, loading on to automated system.

Aliquoting, testing, organizing of blood, urine, and handling other body fluids and specimens.

Selecting appropriate orders, test codes for specimens received.

Properly aliquots and makes pH adjustments as required to urine specimens, including 24 hour collections mixing and measuring and handling other body fluids.

Answer phone calls, provides information or transfers calls to appropriate personnel.

Communicate with nursing units to obtain orders/resolve order conflicts for specimens received.

Find samples for technologists.

Clean glassware, hemacytometers, and pipettes according to procedures.

Stock supplies as needed

Replace hazardous waste containers as needed.

Transport blood products to other areas of the hospital as requested.

Record temperatures of refrigerators.

Assist client service representatives or other lab personnel with mail, preparing collection kits, forms, stocking inventory, or other tasks as requested.

Maintain a well-stocked, clean, orderly work area.

Discard old samples as needed.

Other tasks/testing as department needs evolve.