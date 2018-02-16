MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Kitchen Staff & Servers

Harbor Springs, MI

http://samsgracescafe.com

Posted on February 16, 2018

We are currently hiring for the following positions:

Morning Baker – 3am-8am – Responsible for the preparation of bread, pastries and breakfast prep.

Morning and afternoon line cooks – Responsible for prep, cooking foof to order, daily cleaning.

Dishwashers – Responsible for disgwashing, light prep, daily clean up.

Servers – Must be 18.Â  Responsible for serving food and beverages to guests in a professional, friendly manner.

Must be clean, punctual and enjoy working as a team.Â  Kitchen staff must be able to lift 50 pounds.Â  No smokers, please.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8505483

