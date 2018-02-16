Kitchen Staff & Servers
Sam's Graces Cafe and Bakery, LLC
Harbor Springs, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Kitchen Staff & Servers
We are currently hiring for the following positions:
Morning Baker – 3am-8am – Responsible for the preparation of bread, pastries and breakfast prep.
Morning and afternoon line cooks – Responsible for prep, cooking foof to order, daily cleaning.
Dishwashers – Responsible for disgwashing, light prep, daily clean up.
Servers – Must be 18.Â Responsible for serving food and beverages to guests in a professional, friendly manner.
Must be clean, punctual and enjoy working as a team.Â Kitchen staff must be able to lift 50 pounds.Â No smokers, please.
