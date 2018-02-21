Kitchen Helper

Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts, Inc. located in Mackinaw City, MI has opening for 10 full time temporary kitchen helpers, $9.25/hr. ($13.88/hr. O.T.) from 4/1/2018 to 10/22/2018. Â Â Duties:Â Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils; Wash dishes, glassware, flatware, pots, or pans, using dishwashers or by hand; Maintain kitchen work areas, equipment, or utensils in clean and orderly condition; Place clean dishes, utensils, or cooking equipment in storage areas; Sort and remove trash, placing it in designated pickup areas; Sweep or scrub floors; Stock supplies, such as food or utensils, in serving stations, cupboards, refrigerators, or salad bars; Clean or prepare various foods for cooking or serving; Receive and store supplies; Clean garbage cans with water or steam; Transfer supplies or equipment between storage and work areas, by hand or using hand trucks; Prepare and package individual place settings; Load or unload trucks that deliver or pick up food or supplies; Set up banquet tables. No exp. req.Â

The days and hours of work will vary depending on scheduling and the level of business and based on business levels and may be spread over 7 days per week, Friday-Thursday (including Saturday and Sunday).Â Â Â Â Examples of daily work schedules include: 7am-12:30 pm, 7am-3pm, 9am-1pm, 12pm-8pm, 3pm-8:30pm, 3pm-11:00pm, 5pm-10:30pm, 4pm-12am, 11pm-7 Am., approximately 35 hours per week with some occasional overtime during busy times.Â If required by prevailing law the employer guarantees to offer work for hours equal to at least three-fourths of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment period.Â Raises and bonuses available based on performance or length of service with the employer.

Work locations will be at establishments located at 401 E Central, 201, 252, 322, 416, 618, 918 S Huron, all in Mackinaw City, MI and all within walking distance.

Optional employer sponsored health insurance through Blue Care Network is available as payroll deductions of 9.53% of W-2 wages and capped for single coverage at $270.16/month.Â Acceptance of employer sponsored health insurance plan is not a condition for employment. If health insurance is elected, payroll deductions of the premium set forth above will be deducted from the employee’s paycheck.

This posting is being made in connection with an application for H-2B workers.

Workers are paid every two weeks.Â A single workweek will be used to compute wages due.Â The work week runs from Friday to Thursday.Â The employer will make all deductions from the worker’s paycheck required by law.Â No other deductions will be taken unless voluntarily agreed to by the employee.

Work tools, supplies and equipment will be provided without charge or deposit.

H-2B workers will be reimbursed in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing, and other related fees, including those mandated by the government (excluding passport fees) incurred by the worker. Â If the worker completes 50% of the work contract period, employer will reimburse the worker for transportation and subsistence from the place of recruitment to the place of work.Â Upon completion of the work contract or where the worker is dismissed earlier, employer will provide or pay for worker’s reasonable costs of return transportation and subsistence back home or to the place the worker originally departed to work, except where the worker will not return due to subsequent employment with another employer.Â The amount of transportation payment or reimbursement will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved.Â Daily subsistence will be provided at a rate of $12.07 per day during travel to a maximum of $51.00 per day with receipts.

The employer does not provide housing or board during the term of employment however the employer does have a limited number of optional shared housing units available for rent by seasonal workers at a cost to the worker of $79.95 per week.Â Use of employer provided housing is not a condition of employment.Â The housing is within walking distance of the worksites.Â If a worker rents housing from the employer, the employee will be asked to agree to have the rent deducted from their paycheck.

Employer does not provide transportation to and from work location during the term of employment.Â This job order, including its wage and working terms and conditions, is contingent upon prevailing legal interpretations of federal H-2B immigration and FLSA employment law, including Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security regulations.Â If any such prevailing law is rescinded, superseded, vacated, or substantially modified, then the employer will accordingly revise any affected term.

Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts, Inc.

701 S. Huron Ave.

Mackinaw City, MIÂ 49701

231-436-5005

[email protected]

Please inquire about the job opportunity or send applications, indications of availability, and/or resumes directly to the Michigan Workforce Development Agency/Michigan Works office located at 11153 North Straits Hwy; Cheboygan, MI 49721; p. (231) 627-4303Â or (800) 442-1074; fax (231) 627-6111 or any other Michigan Works location.Â Refer to the job posting number