KFC COOK
petoskey, MI
Posted on February 27, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370508
About KFC COOK
Our kfc cooks personally hand bread the Colonels world famous chicken. The cook must maintain cleanliness and food safety standards while ensuring every piece of chicken is to the Colonels quality standards. Our cooks must be able to manage themselves without too much oversight by management in order to uphold customer satisfaction.
Job at a Glance
About Kfc/Taco Bell #3758
More jobs at Kfc/Taco Bell #3758