MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

KFC COOK

petoskey, MI

Website:
http://work4nli.com

Posted on February 27, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370508

Apply Now

About KFC COOK

Our kfc cooks personally hand bread the Colonels world famous chicken. The cook must maintain cleanliness and food safety standards while ensuring every piece of chicken is to the Colonels quality standards. Our cooks must be able to manage themselves without too much oversight by management in order to uphold customer satisfaction.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Kfc/Taco Bell #3758

More jobs at Kfc/Taco Bell #3758

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6958276

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing