Keyholder Specialist – Grand Traverse Mall

3200 SOUTH AIRPORT ROAD W

Traverse City, Michigan 49684

Job#: 226572 Date Posted:Jan. 16, 2018

Job Status: Part-time

OVERVIEW

As the Specialist, you are responsible to support the management team to perform functional tasks as assigned; guiding work while supporting a positive store environment. Specialists will act as a mentor and role model to other associates to support service behaviors and the execution of tasks in specific areas of expertise. You contribute to a high performing team and consistently deliver a best-in-class customer experience. This role will be focused on connecting with employees and customers to ultimately assist in achieving store performance goals; including meeting the sales budget, building market share, as well as other Company-wide defined goals. As an important part of the Sales Associate team, you will reinforce performance expectations by role modeling behaviors and communicating how to achieve the Brand Vision and achieve or exceed the goals / strategies of the store.

COMPETENCIES

Drives Results

Collaboration & Influencing

Trust & Honesty

Customer Impact

ORGANIZATIONAL LEADERSHIP

Guides processes and completes work based on management direction for functional areas within the store

Ensures the consistency of operational processes and execution

Assists the management team to achieve performance goals and execute standard operating procedures

Contributes to the creation of an effortless service culture, delivering best in class, on-brand experiences, exceeding customer expectations, building loyalty and ultimately increasing market share to drive our profitable top line growth

Upholds the commitments to the companyâs processes, values and Code of Business Conduct

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Supports the store management to ensure work tasks are completed in a timely and efficient manner

Executes initiatives designed to drive customer satisfaction and business efficiencies

Provides support in execution of marketing and visual presentation to promote sales

Reads communications and interacts with store management to be knowledgeable of all current initiatives, priorities and business metrics

Serve as a Brand Ambassador to achieve priorities in store, with customer as the primary focus

Mentor and train individuals; provides on the job training to associates sharing a higher level of knowledge of product and processes

Takes action based upon direction from Leader on Duty and collaborates effectively with employees

Build expertise in assigned specialized functional area

Guide work activities during the day, inclusive of before and after normal store operating hours when a manager may not be present

Support Leader on Duty activities during non-peak hours, by exception

May support completion of work processes before or after the store closes

May open or close the store

KEY EXPERIENCES

Drives Results â demonstrated ability to personally achieve and support others to drive results

Collaboration & Influencing â responds to employees and customers to provide assistance; helping where a need is identified

Trust & Honesty â Acts in line with values and guiding principles

Customer Impact â Has responded to customers with a sense of urgency and utilized a basic understanding of customer behaviors to identify when a customer may need additional assistance

Demonstrated interest and initiative to develop skills and improve capabilities

Team-oriented, approachable, respectful and is looked up to as a role model of the brand

QUALIFICATIONS

High School Diploma or equivalent experience preferred

1-2 years of retail experience preferred with a minimum of 6 months Gap Inc. experience

Key holder experience preferred

Ability to maneuver around sales floor, stock room, work with and around cleaning chemicals, and lift/carry up to 30lbs.

Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business, including holiday, evening, overnight and weekend shifts

This job profile intends to describe the general nature and level of work. It is not intended to include all duties and responsibilities.

KEY BENEFITS:

Merchandise discount for our brands: 50% off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy, 30% off at Outlet and 25% off at Athleta.

One of the most competitive Paid Time Off plans in the industry.*

Employees can take up to five âon the clockâ hours each month to volunteer at a charity of their choice.*

Extensive 401(k) plan with company matching for contributions up to four percent of an employeeâs base pay.*

Employee stock purchase plan.*

Employees receive medical, dental, vision and life insurance.*

Employees can apply for tuition reimbursement.*

Family care programs.

Commuter benefits.

Pet Discount Program.

*For eligible employees

Gap Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to providing a workplace free from harassment and discrimination. We are committed to recruiting, hiring, training and promoting qualified people of all backgrounds, and make all employment decisions without regard to any protected status. In 2016, Gap Inc. was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Human Rights Campaign for the thirteenth consecutive year and was the sole winner of the Catalyst award for equality at http://www.catalyst.org/knowledge/gap-inc-women-and-opportunity in the workplace in 2016.

