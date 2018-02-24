Keyholder Specialist – Grand Traverse Mall
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
3200 SOUTH AIRPORT ROAD W
Traverse City, Michigan 49684
Job#: 226572 Date Posted:Jan. 16, 2018
Job Status: Part-time
In 1969, Don and Doris Fisher opened the first Gap store on Ocean Avenue in San Francisco. They wanted to make it easier to find a great pair of jeans, and they did. Their denim and records store was a hit, and today weâre the worldâs most iconic American brand.
Weâre represented in more than 1400 stores in over 40 countries, and online. Our unique aesthetic is optimistic cool, elevated American style. We believe in staying true to our heritage while creating whatâs next.
Don and Doris Fisher always wanted to âdo more than sell clothes,â and today weâre leaders in employee volunteering and social impact.
If you’re full of ideas, if you want to work with phenomenal people, and if you think we should leave the world better than we found it, we’d love to meet you.
OVERVIEW
As the Specialist, you are responsible to support the management team to perform functional tasks as assigned; guiding work while supporting a positive store environment. Specialists will act as a mentor and role model to other associates to support service behaviors and the execution of tasks in specific areas of expertise. You contribute to a high performing team and consistently deliver a best-in-class customer experience. This role will be focused on connecting with employees and customers to ultimately assist in achieving store performance goals; including meeting the sales budget, building market share, as well as other Company-wide defined goals. As an important part of the Sales Associate team, you will reinforce performance expectations by role modeling behaviors and communicating how to achieve the Brand Vision and achieve or exceed the goals / strategies of the store.
COMPETENCIES
-
Drives Results
-
Collaboration & Influencing
-
Trust & Honesty
-
Customer Impact
ORGANIZATIONAL LEADERSHIP
-
Guides processes and completes work based on management direction for functional areas within the store
-
Ensures the consistency of operational processes and execution
-
Assists the management team to achieve performance goals and execute standard operating procedures
-
Contributes to the creation of an effortless service culture, delivering best in class, on-brand experiences, exceeding customer expectations, building loyalty and ultimately increasing market share to drive our profitable top line growth
-
Upholds the commitments to the companyâs processes, values and Code of Business Conduct
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
-
Supports the store management to ensure work tasks are completed in a timely and efficient manner
-
Executes initiatives designed to drive customer satisfaction and business efficiencies
-
Provides support in execution of marketing and visual presentation to promote sales
-
Reads communications and interacts with store management to be knowledgeable of all current initiatives, priorities and business metrics
-
Serve as a Brand Ambassador to achieve priorities in store, with customer as the primary focus
-
Mentor and train individuals; provides on the job training to associates sharing a higher level of knowledge of product and processes
-
Takes action based upon direction from Leader on Duty and collaborates effectively with employees
-
Build expertise in assigned specialized functional area
-
Guide work activities during the day, inclusive of before and after normal store operating hours when a manager may not be present
-
Support Leader on Duty activities during non-peak hours, by exception
-
May support completion of work processes before or after the store closes
-
May open or close the store
KEY EXPERIENCES
-
Drives Results â demonstrated ability to personally achieve and support others to drive results
-
Collaboration & Influencing â responds to employees and customers to provide assistance; helping where a need is identified
-
Trust & Honesty â Acts in line with values and guiding principles
-
Customer Impact â Has responded to customers with a sense of urgency and utilized a basic understanding of customer behaviors to identify when a customer may need additional assistance
-
Demonstrated interest and initiative to develop skills and improve capabilities
-
Team-oriented, approachable, respectful and is looked up to as a role model of the brand
QUALIFICATIONS
-
High School Diploma or equivalent experience preferred
-
1-2 years of retail experience preferred with a minimum of 6 months Gap Inc. experience
-
Key holder experience preferred
-
Ability to maneuver around sales floor, stock room, work with and around cleaning chemicals, and lift/carry up to 30lbs.
-
Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business, including holiday, evening, overnight and weekend shifts
This job profile intends to describe the general nature and level of work. It is not intended to include all duties and responsibilities.
KEY BENEFITS:
-
Merchandise discount for our brands: 50% off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy, 30% off at Outlet and 25% off at Athleta.
-
One of the most competitive Paid Time Off plans in the industry.*
-
Employees can take up to five âon the clockâ hours each month to volunteer at a charity of their choice.*
-
Extensive 401(k) plan with company matching for contributions up to four percent of an employeeâs base pay.*
-
Employee stock purchase plan.*
-
Employees receive medical, dental, vision and life insurance.*
-
Employees can apply for tuition reimbursement.*
-
Family care programs.
-
Commuter benefits.
-
Pet Discount Program.
*For eligible employees
Gap Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to providing a workplace free from harassment and discrimination. We are committed to recruiting, hiring, training and promoting qualified people of all backgrounds, and make all employment decisions without regard to any protected status. In 2016, Gap Inc. was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Human Rights Campaign for the thirteenth consecutive year and was the sole winner of the Catalyst award for equality at http://www.catalyst.org/knowledge/gap-inc-women-and-opportunity in the workplace in 2016.
Gap Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to providing a workplace free from harassment and discrimination. We are committed to recruiting, hiring, training and promoting qualified people of all backgrounds, and make all employment decisions without regard to any protected status.
