KALKASKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, FULL/PART,$10.50,CLEANING
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371296
About KALKASKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, FULL/PART,$10.50,CLEANING
TO APPLY go online at:Â https://www.joblinkapply.com/Company/6119
Enviro-Clean Services is a fast growing janitorial, custodial and cleaning service provider with 1500 team members across Michigan. We provide fun and consistent custodial employment with a framework to deliver superior results. We have several cleaning opportunities to fit most any schedule.
Â
DIRECT HIRE
2nd shift positions available, custodian and lead custodian positions
What you will be doing:
As a custodian, you will be providing a clean and healthy environment for staff and students. Duties include, but are not limited to, classroom cleaning, restroom cleaning, event setup, trash removal and other custodial duties as assigned. You will be working as a custodian in a nice environment for customers who appreciate your efforts.
What do our team members say they love about the job?
Flexibility with schedules
Feel appreciated and treated fairly
Direct relationship with the customer
Enjoy the routine of their position but not stuck on a line
Skills and Abilities:
Desire to help others
Motivated to do a good job
Work independently
Experience in the janitorial, custodial or cleaning industry helpful but not required
Additional Information/Benefits
Leadership promotions from within
On the job training
Medical Dental and Life Insurance
Paid vacation
Paid holidays
401K savings retirement plan
Uniforms at no cost
Job at a Glance
About Enviro-Clean
More jobs at Enviro-Clean