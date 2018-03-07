Traverse City Light & Power (TCL&P), a municipally owned electric utility, has been providing safe and reliable electricity to the residents and businesses of Traverse City, a Northern Michigan community, for over 100 years. The utility serves 12,700 customers within a service area of approximately 20 square miles. Â Currently TCL&P is seeking a full-time Journeyman Line Worker who, under the direct supervision of the Line Worker In-Charge, will be responsible for the operation, maintenance and construction of electric distribution, transmission, and associated equipment.

Job Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

Perform all Journeyman Line Worker duties on energized and de-energized lines that includes:

OH/URD construction and maintenance work on poles and structures;

Installing, removing, replacing and maintaining all types of overhead wire and aerial and URD cables of all types as well as related equipment.

Investigate service failures or other trouble on OH/URD to maintain and repair service due to failure, storms or other emergency situations. Estimates time required to make repairs when service interruption is involved.

Inform Electric System Operators of progress of restoration. Perform temporary emergency repairs to pole riser cable as required. Repair and replace circuits, including wire of all types and voltages. Repair and replace all types of overhead system conductors, transformers, regulators, reclosers, fuse cutouts, capacitors, switches and similar equipment. Set, move, remove or brace poles. Make decision if poles need bracing because of excavation or damage.

Perform work by climbing poles, using aerial lifts, working in trenches, on ladders, platforms, towers or other such methods.

Use a wide variety of highly specialized tools and equipment such as, but not limited to hot sticks, hydraulic compression tools, hydraulic saw, impact drill and tension pulling machines.

Perform switching, phasing and grounding of high voltage circuits in accordance with company tagging procedures, specifications, standards, and OSHA rules and regulations.Â

Read blueprints, maps, construction drawing, schematics and specifications and prepares sketches showing field changes made to drawings.

Perform administrative duties using computer software or other mechanism to include but not limited to written reports, tailboards, work evaluations, inspections and time sheet verifications.Â

Operate all distribution department vehicles and equipment in a safe manner, maintain safety records and correct any potentially hazardous conditions.Â

Train and instruct lower classified employees in the performance of various jobs in accordance with the Joint Apprenticeship & Training Program and the individual’s level of skill and ability in both classroom and field environments. Provides feedback to the supervisor on the skill level performance of the lower classified employees assigned.Â

Perform manual excavations at job site using required tools.

