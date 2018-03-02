Job Description

Kelly Services is now hiring for 10 Janitorial Positions in the Grand Traverse Area. These Janitorial Positions are exciting opportunities to join industry leading companies. They offer 1st and 2nd shift opportunities both full time and part time schedules available.

Job Overview

Janitorial positions will require the ability to work independently to achieve the highest standards of cleanliness and offer superior customer service. General cleaning will be conduct in office environments and medical settings.

Job Requirements

-Ability to follow written and verbal directions

-Punctuality and excellent time management skills

-Prior janitorial or housekeeping skills preferred

-Ability to work weekends and some holidays

-High School Diploma or Equivalency

For additional information or to apply contact our office today!

