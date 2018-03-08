Janitor/Custodian

Axium Services Incorporated, one of Michigan’s largest providers of professional statewide janitorial services is currently looking for qualified applicants for one of their facilities in the Charlevoix area.Â Axium is committed to providing quality services through personnel training, leading technology, and professional affiliations.Â Axium is looking to fill a part time position,Â Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings,Â Â times to still be determined.Â Must be 18 or older to apply, above average wages, and training provided.Â ****We have mulitiple job postings across the state, please be sure to indicate which position the city is in that you are applying for.