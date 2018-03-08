MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Janitor/Custodian

Petoskey, MI

Posted on March 8, 2018

About Janitor/Custodian

Axium Services Incorporated, one of Michigan’s largest providers of professional statewide janitorial services is currently looking for qualified applicants for several of their facilities in the Petoskey area.Â  Axium is committed to providing quality services through personnel training, leading technology, and professional affiliations.Â  Axium is looking to fill several part time positions,Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings,Â Â times to still be determined.Â  Must be 18 or older to apply, above average wages and training provided.Â  ****We have multiple job postings listed in the state of Michigan, please be sure to indicate which city the position is in that you are applying for.****

About Axium Services

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8575759

