Janitor/Custodian

Pellston, MI

Posted on May 15, 2018

About Janitor/Custodian

Axium Services Incorporated, one of Michigan’s largest providers of professional statewide janitorial services is currently looking for qualified applicants for one of their facilities in the Pellston Area.Â  Axium is committed to providing quality services through personnel training, leading technology and professional affiliations.Â  Axium is looking to fill Full time position, Monday-Friday, approximately 30 hours.Â  Must be 18 or older to apply, above average wages, and training provided.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8762274

