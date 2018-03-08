IT Manager
UPWARD Talent Council - Michigan Works!
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on March 8, 2018
About IT Manager
Job Opportunity: Information Technology Manager
Organization: UPWARD Talent Council
Location: Negotiable within the Upper Peninsula
Organization Overview: UPWARD Talent Council is a driving force in the competitive world of workforce development
and economic prosperity. UPWARD Talent Council serves the 15 counties of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Job Summary: The Information Technology (IT) Manager position ensures the streamlined operation of the IT
department in alignment with the business objectives of the organization. The IT Manager will plan, coordinate, direct
and design IT-related activities of the organization, as well as provide administrative direction and support for daily
operational activities of the IT department. This position will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of
computer and phone systems. The IT Manager will work closely with decision makers in other departments to identify,
recommend, develop, implement and support cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the organization. The
IT Manager will also define and implement IT policies, procedures and best practices.
Travel: There is a moderate amount of travel within the region with this position.
Job Qualifications:
Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Information Systems or related
Relevant work experience
Supervisory experience
Excellent time management skills
Excellent attention to detail
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Ability to build and maintain professional relationship
Master’s degree preferred
Salary and Benefits: Competitive salary commensurate with experience
Application Deadline: Position open until filled
How to Apply: Please submit an electronic copy of your resume to [email protected] with the subject “UPWARD
Talent Council – IT Manager”
UPWARD Talent Council - Michigan Works!
