Job Opportunity: Information Technology Manager

Organization: UPWARD Talent Council

Location: Negotiable within the Upper Peninsula

Organization Overview: UPWARD Talent Council is a driving force in the competitive world of workforce development

and economic prosperity. UPWARD Talent Council serves the 15 counties of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Job Summary: The Information Technology (IT) Manager position ensures the streamlined operation of the IT

department in alignment with the business objectives of the organization. The IT Manager will plan, coordinate, direct

and design IT-related activities of the organization, as well as provide administrative direction and support for daily

operational activities of the IT department. This position will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of

computer and phone systems. The IT Manager will work closely with decision makers in other departments to identify,

recommend, develop, implement and support cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the organization. The

IT Manager will also define and implement IT policies, procedures and best practices.

Travel: There is a moderate amount of travel within the region with this position.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Information Systems or related

Relevant work experience

Supervisory experience

Excellent time management skills

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to build and maintain professional relationship

Master’s degree preferred

Salary and Benefits: Competitive salary commensurate with experience

Application Deadline: Position open until filled

How to Apply: Please submit an electronic copy of your resume to [email protected] with the subject “UPWARD

Talent Council – IT Manager”

