Inventory Analyst
BEAR LAKE, MI
Posted on February 21, 2018
About Inventory Analyst
Inventory Analyst A proactive and innovative Inventory Analyst is needed for a well-known Northwest Michigan service and distribution company! The Inventory Analyst will prepare and review analysis of inventory data for over 130 retail stores helping to reduce inventory, make recommendations for new products, perform inventory audits, and will report directly to the Controller. The right person for this Inventory Analyst position will have had experience in a retail environment and love all that comes with living in Northern Michigan. This is a great opportunity so contact Neal Gilbert with Robert Half today! [email protected] Responsibilities:
-
Coordinate the development and maintenance of best practice process flows and policy and procedure documents to continuously improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the department.
-
Ensure compliance with the organization’s accounting principles, practices, procedures, and initiatives.
-
Act as a key financial resource for the head of Operations, including integral involvement in operations strategy, capital project planning, and budgeting.
-
Work closely with the company’s personnel, supply chain management, procurement and logistics.
-
Prepare and analyze cost reports, including direct labor, and variable labor and fixed overhead reports.
-
Develop, maintain and perform effective audits and internal control procedures.
Compensation: $42,000.00 to $50,000.00 per year
Requirements:
-
Bachelor’s Degree in accounting, finance, or business.
-
1 or more years of relevant experience in a medium to large Company with a retail background.
-
Familiarity with a variety of manufacturing concepts, practices and procedures.
-
Experience in using an ERP system, spreadsheet, database or other software.
-
Effective team skills.
-
Excellent listening skills.
-
Strong analytical skills.
-
Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.
-
Strong knowledge of accounting principles and controls.
-
Ability to create and implement effective processes procedures.
-
Excellent critical thinking and problem solving skills
-
Strong Microsoft Office skills, highly proficient in Microsoft Excel (e.g., Excel formulas, V-lookups, pivot tables) and has skill in preparing tables, graphs, and charts.
-
Must possess a strong results and goal/deadline-oriented work ethic, high attention to detail and be flexible.
-
Excellent organizational skills, with ability to develop and bring to completion multiple assignments concurrently.
