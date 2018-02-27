Integrated Solutions Consultant

Do you enjoy educating customers? Do you have a strong desire to connect people with technology and entertainment? If you answered yes, then open the door to your future!

In this role, you will bring an AT&T white glove experience right into the customerâs home. You’ll be part of the team that walks our customers through AT&T’s cutting-edge products, shows them the benefit of our advanced services, and ultimately closes the deal. We aren’t just a phone company anymore and you aren’t just any sales person! This could be your chance to join a company that’s known for being innovative, successful, and ahead of the curve.

Overall Purpose A direct sales position that generates new sales of AT&T products and services to current AT&T residential customers.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Sell AT&T products and services in the residential customerâs home in coordination with their DIRECTV installation.

Assist residential customers with setting up new devices and applications during the home visit.

Achieve sales and service objectives.

Work assigned daily appointments within a specific area/territory

Track and report activities through established processes and procedures.

In this role youâll gain amazing benefits, including:

â¢ Salary + Commission

â¢ Use of a company car

â¢ Supportive team environment

â¢ Medical/Dental/Eye coverage

â¢ 401(k) plan

â¢ Tuition reimbursement

â¢ Paid time off

â¢ Ongoing paid training

â¢ Exciting career paths

Not to mention cool perks, like:

â¢ One of our latest devices and a service plan. Using our technology, gain first-hand expertise to share with our customers.

â¢ Discounts on AT&T products and services as well as the accessories you need. That means you always have access to the coolest gadgets around.

Are you ready to open the door to an amazing career with AT&T?

Required Qualifications :

Sales skills

Strong customer service skills

Strong communication skills (written & oral)

Successfully complete a background check, driverâs license check and substance abuse testing

A valid driverâs license and good driving record

Employee must be able to work flexible hours, including evenings & weekends

Desired Qualifications: