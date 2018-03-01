Insurance Verifier

This position is Monday-Friday with a flexible day time work schedule offering up to 30-40 hours each week on a consistent basis MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Associates Degree or 2 years formal education or equivalent experience

Medical Terminology required or successful completion of medical terminology course within 90 days of hire.

Knowledge of current third-party payer reimbursement rules.

Minimum of 1 year of related experience in customer service, healthcare or business field required with an additional 1-1/2 years in Patient Access or Patient Financial Services for a total of 2-1/2 years experience.

Required Skills Include: