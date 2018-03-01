MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Insurance Verifier

Traverse City, MI

https://my.jobs/52bef40d0d8c43839b8f349394df9cb7151

Posted on March 1, 2018

This position is Monday-Friday with a flexible day time work schedule offering up to 30-40 hours each week on a consistent basis MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Associates Degree or 2 years formal education or equivalent experience

Medical Terminology required or successful completion of medical terminology course within 90 days of hire.

Knowledge of current third-party payer reimbursement rules.

Minimum of 1 year of related experience in customer service, healthcare or business field required with an additional 1-1/2 years in Patient Access or Patient Financial Services for a total of 2-1/2 years experience.

Required Skills Include:

  • Advanced Microsoft Office, keyboard, mouse, and computer skills. Must have knowledge and ability to learn, access and utilize over ten computer programs used within Munson

  • Must possess exceptional verbal and written communication skills to communicate with patients, physician offices, hospital staff, insurance companies

  • Obtain, verify and create accurate documentation

  • Ability to keep up with continued advanced education requirements and adapt to changes in a professional manner

    Insurance Verifier responsibilities include:

  • Exercising a high degree of control over confidential medical informationInput, update insurance information

  • Verify eligibility to include identifying primary and secondary insurance, obtained claim numbers as necessary

  • Identifies, obtains and documents all pre-authorizations as appropriate

  • Input insurance information in the appropriate Munson system

  • Follow up on all verification issues and communicate to proper departments in a timely manner

