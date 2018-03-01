Insurance Verifier
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About Insurance Verifier
This position is Monday-Friday with a flexible day time work schedule offering up to 30-40 hours each week on a consistent basis
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS :
Associates Degree or 2 years formal education or equivalent experience
Medical Terminology required or successful completion of medical terminology course within 90 days of hire.
Knowledge of current third-party payer reimbursement rules.
Minimum of 1 year of related experience in customer service, healthcare or business field required with an additional 1-1/2 years in Patient Access or Patient Financial Services for a total of 2-1/2 years experience.
Required Skills Include:
Advanced Microsoft Office, keyboard, mouse, and computer skills.Must have knowledge and ability to learn, access and utilize over ten computer programs used within Munson
Must possess exceptional verbal and written communication skills to communicate with patients, physician offices, hospital staff, insurance companies
Obtain, verify and create accurate documentation
Ability to keep up with continued advanced education requirements and adapt to changes in a professional manner
Insurance Verifier responsibilities include:
Exercising a high degree of control over confidential medical informationInput, update insurance information
Verify eligibility to include identifying primary and secondary insurance, obtained claim numbers as necessary
Identifies, obtains and documents all pre-authorizations as appropriate
Input insurance information in the appropriate Munson system
Follow up on all verification issues and communicate to proper departments in a timely manner
