Insurance Agent – Kalkaska

Become a part of one of the largest and most-respected insurance brands in the country by becoming an agency manager with Farmers Insurance. Farmers Insurance offers 4 different entry points designed for candidates of all backgrounds and skill sets. Call 810-344-6893 to find out more.Â

This is a sales oriented position that focuses on helping people with our products and services. All training is provided. No insurance experience necessary.

The primary responsibility of the position is to drive and grow new business revenue. You’ll manage client relationships to ensure that your clients’ needs and requirements are met. This will require you to serve as their advocate within Farmers to provide them with a comprehensive portfolio of insurance solutions and options.

Other exciting and fulfilling responsibilities include:

Developing base for long-term sources of clients by using our proven marketing systems, referrals, occupational, and special-interest groups to compile lists of prospects.

Determining clients’ particular needs and financial situations by scheduling fact-finding appointments; determining extent of present insurance coverage and investments; ascertaining long-term goals.

Developing a coordinated protection plan by calculating and quoting rates for immediate coverage action and long-term strategy implementation.

Enhancing agency reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Looking for opportunities to develop monetizable solutions for clients, and insuring that clients receive superior customer service

Staying up to date on the most current products and services offered by Farmers Insurance as well as industry regulations and news

Perks We Offer:

We understand that excellent representatives need excellent rewards, so our company is proud to offer the following benefits and perks: