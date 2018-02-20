Installer/Technician
Overhead Door of Grand Traverse
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 20, 2018
About Installer/Technician
Overhead Door of Grand Traverse is seeking full-time qualified garage door Installers/Technicians. Experience servicing and installing residential and commercial sectional doors or related products a plus!
Responsible for:
- Providing outstanding service to our customers
- Loading and unloading materials
- Completing safety checks
- Working inside and outside, on ladders and in tight spaces.
Welding and/or construction job experience is a plus.
We are willing to train if you are a great problem solver and have a mechanical aptitude.
$13-$22/hour, dependent upon experience.
Benefits to include:
- Medical benefits
- 401k
- Long-term disability
- Profit sharing
- 6 Paid Holidays
- Paid training for IDEA Certification
