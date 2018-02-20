Installer/Technician

Overhead Door of Grand Traverse is seeking full-time qualified garage door Installers/Technicians. Experience servicing and installing residential and commercial sectional doors or related products a plus!

Responsible for:

Providing outstanding service to our customers

Loading and unloading materials

Completing safety checks

Working inside and outside, on ladders and in tight spaces.

Welding and/or construction job experience is a plus.

We are willing to train if you are a great problem solver and have a mechanical aptitude.

$13-$22/hour, dependent upon experience.

Benefits to include: