MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Installer/Technician

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 20, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368601

Apply Now

About Installer/Technician

The Genuine. The Original. Overhead Door

Overhead Door of Grand Traverse is seeking full-time qualified garage door Installers/Technicians.  Experience servicing and installing residential and commercial sectional doors or related products a plus!

 Responsible for:

  • Providing outstanding service to our customers
  • Loading and unloading materials
  • Completing safety checks
  • Working inside and outside, on ladders and in tight spaces.

Welding and/or construction job experience is a plus.

We are willing to train if you are a great problem solver and have a mechanical aptitude. 

$13-$22/hour, dependent upon experience.

Benefits to include:

  • Medical benefits
  • 401k
  • Long-term disability
  • Profit sharing
  • 6 Paid Holidays
  • Paid training for IDEA Certification

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Overhead Door of Grand Traverse

More jobs at Overhead Door of Grand Traverse

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7746810

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing