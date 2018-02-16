Northern Michigan manufacturer seeks an experienced individual to join our inspection department. Established in 1943, Wayne Wire Cloth Products is family owned and has an immediate opening at our facility located in beautiful Kalkaska, Michigan. The area provides individuals and families outstanding quality of life and limitless recreational opportunities. Required qualifications:

1. Ability to read blueprints:

a. Ability to identify dimensional requirements

b. Able to inspect a part to the print

2. Must be able to understand and apply engineering specifications.

3. Able to use calipers, micrometers and height gages.

4. Must be able to sit and look through microscope for extended time periods.

5. Must be able to learn to use de burring tools under a microscope.

6. Must have legible handwriting.

7. Must be able to work independently.

8. Must be able to work effectively with all employees, in all departments.

9. Must have corrected vision to 20/25 in at least one eye.

All applicants will be evaluated / tested for the above qualifications and will be interviewed.

We offer an exceptional benefit package including health, dental, vision, disability, 401K match, paid holidays, paid vacation and profit sharing.