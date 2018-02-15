Infantry
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 15, 2018
About Infantry
$20,000 Bonus and Free College/ Trade School
The infantry is the main land combat force and backbone of the Army. They are responsible for defending our country against any threat by land, as well as capturing, destroying and repelling enemy ground forces. The position includes weapons, tactics, ballistics and maneuvers on foot and in vehicles. This position does require enlistment into the Michigan Army National Guard. Some full time positions are available.
Job at a Glance
About Michigan Army National Guard
