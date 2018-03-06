Infant and Toddler Assistant Teacher

Department:Child Development Center

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Variable, Days and Afternoons

Hours:

Salary Range:Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

Associates degree required

JOB SUMMARY

Northern Michigan Community Child Development Center is seeking a caring, nurturing and qualified Assistant Teacher for our Infants and Toddlers. The Assistant Teacher will exemplifyour mission, which is to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for each child. We pride ourselves on being a place where kids have fun learning and parents are assured their children are safe and happy. Our teachers focus on the whole child while encouraging the learning and discovery process.Additionally, the Assistant Teacher is responsible for maintaining our high standards for security, cleanliness and safety at all times.Ongoing professional development is offered.

RESPOSIBILITIES

Assists with the planning and management of daily classroom activities for our infants and toddlers.

Assesses each child’s developmental, emotional, and physical needs on an ongoing basis.

Provides a safe and nurturing environment that encourages children to explore, discover and reach important developmental milestones.

Accepts responsibility for maintenance and necessary housekeeping duties of the classroom, common areas, and playgrounds.

Observes all rules and regulations pertaining to the health, safety, and care of children.

Performs other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. PREFERED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.

1 year experience in a childcare setting and/or child development center desired.

Pediatric First Aid CPR preferred.

For more information about this opportunity and/or other potential careers please contact the NMCCDC at 231-487-4563.