Industrialization Engineer job opening in Traverse City, Michigan. Our recruiters are seeking candidates to fill anÂ Industrialization Engineer job opening in Traverse City, MichiganÂ for a prominent supplier for the automotive industry. The ideal Industrialization Engineer will aid in the development of improved manufacturing systems and processes.

Traverse City Industrialization Engineer Overview:

The Industrialization Engineerâs main role will entail assisting in the development of processes improvements by designing plans and diagrams. In addition, the Traverse City Industrialization Engineer will be responsible for documenting the entirety of existing systems, processes, and equipment to aid in the development of improvements. Often, he or she will aid in supplier selections for new resources and materials. The Industrialization Engineer will oversee several aspects of product design to ensure their compliance with both company and industry standards. Also, the Traverse City Industrialization Engineer will inspect the performance of existing processes and will utilize this in developing improvement strategies.Â

Traverse City Industrialization Engineer Job Opening

The main job of the Traverse City Industrialization Engineer will be to participate in processes improvement initiatives by assisting in the formulation of design plans and quality control procedures.

Additionally, the Industrialization Engineer will contribute to the selection of production resource suppliers.

Also, he or she will be responsible for documenting processes and equipment that are integral in product development.

May be required to travel outside of Traverse City, Michigan for this job.

The Traverse City Industrialization Engineer will use performance evaluations of existing systems to aid in the development of processing improvements.

The Industrialization Engineer will take on any additionally assigned jobs.Â

Industrialization Engineer (Traverse City Area) Job Requirements:

A four-year degree in an engineering or math-related field.

A minimum of five years of relevant process development experience is preferred.

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word, etc.).

Must have excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Project management skills are a plus for this job.

https://jmjphillip.com/jobs/2017/08/14/industrialization-engineer-job-opening-traverse-city-michigan/Â