Job Description

Immediate need for an Industrial Painter in the Charlevoix area. This individual is responsible for applying paint, varnishes, and similar coatings on to metal materials. They use various techniques to apply paint mainly utilizing an industrial spray gun. Medium to Large sized components some stationary others on conveyor system.

Requirements

Duties include but are not limited to: clean and prep surfaces, prepare and apply paints, maintain clean work environment and maintain their equipment. Talent must be able to read blue prints and comfortable wearing breathing apparatus and/or full paint suit. Detail-oriented and dependable, a successful Industrial Painter can follow instructions and consistently produce good work. Ability to use hand and power tools and equipment. Strong communication skills. Individuals must be capable of multi tasking, working independently and as part of a team. This position requires bending, lifting, twisting and standing for an 8 hour shift.

Highlights

Leave the job hunting to us and “Team Up” with the employer who goes to work with you! Health Insurance, 401K, Service Bonus, Holiday Pay, Referral Bonuses the perks go on and on! This company is looking to perform immediate interviews. Please contact our office ASAP to secure your interview. (231)347-2963 or feel free to respond via email referencing this ad to [email protected]

