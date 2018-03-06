Induction Operator

$500.00 signing bonus at 90 days.

To set up and operate the Induction machine to process parts to customer specifications.

Set up and operate machines, such as furnaces, baths, flame-hardening machines, and electronic induction machines, which harden, anneal, and heat-treat metal.

Remove parts from furnaces after specified times, and air dry or cool parts in water, oil brine, or other baths.

Read production schedules and work orders to determine processing sequences, furnace temperatures, and heat cycle requirements for objects to be heat-treated.

Record times that parts are removed from furnaces to document that objects have attained specified temperatures for specified times.

Load parts into containers and place containers on conveyors to be inserted into furnaces, or insert parts into furnaces.

Test parts for hardness, using hardness testing equipment.

Stamp heat-treatment identification marks on parts, using hammers and punches.

Mount fixtures and industrial coils on machines, using hand tools.

Â

Education and/or Experience

No prior experience or training required. High school diploma or GED equivalent.

Language Skills

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.

Mathematical Skills

Ability to add subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute rate, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.

Reasoning Ability

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions.

Computer Skills

Basic Computer Skills

Physical Demands

Applicant must be in good physical condition and able to push and pull heavy carts, pick up or carry heavy objects.

EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability

Apply Here

PI101282430