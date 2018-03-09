IC – Insurance Loss Control Consultant

Overview

EXL Risk Control (Safety Resources, Inc.)is a leading provider of loss control and safety inspection surveys to the insurance industry nationwide.

Energy Loss Control Consultant- Independent Contractor(part-time/non-employee)

Description:

EXL Risk Control (Safety Resources, Inc.) is looking for Loss Control professionals. Individuals must be willing to travel as needed; and should have 5+ years of experience with a major insurance carrier, national broker, or energy based safety/risk management. Loss Control services are provided which address a variety of lines of coverage; and a variety of types of energy businesses (Upstream/Midstream/Wind/Solar). Final products can range from working closely with Agents/Brokers, internal underwriting reports and confirmation letters, or specialist projects.

Requirements:

Appropriate certifications as needed; i.e. PEC, H2S, TWIC

Independent Contractors must be willing to travel as needed.

Independent Contractors should have good writing and verbal communication skills.

Computer skills are also required. Degree in Engineering, Safety, or the physical sciences is preferred; ASP, CSP or ARM designations are a plus.

EEO Statement

EEO/Minorities/Females/Vets/Disabilities

Refer this job to a friend

Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.

ID2018-5232

TypeIndependent Contractor

Job CodeDJOB