MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

IC – Insurance Loss Control Consultant

Kalkaska, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/a789e0411f3d41c9ae7bbddd173c5d79151

Posted on March 9, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373203

Apply Now

About IC – Insurance Loss Control Consultant

Overview

EXL Risk Control (Safety Resources, Inc.)is a leading provider of loss control and safety inspection surveys to the insurance industry nationwide.

Energy Loss Control Consultant- Independent Contractor(part-time/non-employee)

Description:

EXL Risk Control (Safety Resources, Inc.) is looking for Loss Control professionals. Individuals must be willing to travel as needed; and should have 5+ years of experience with a major insurance carrier, national broker, or energy based safety/risk management. Loss Control services are provided which address a variety of lines of coverage; and a variety of types of energy businesses (Upstream/Midstream/Wind/Solar). Final products can range from working closely with Agents/Brokers, internal underwriting reports and confirmation letters, or specialist projects.

Requirements:

  • Appropriate certifications as needed; i.e. PEC, H2S, TWIC

  • Independent Contractors must be willing to travel as needed.

  • Independent Contractors should have good writing and verbal communication skills.

  • Computer skills are also required. Degree in Engineering, Safety, or the physical sciences is preferred; ASP, CSP or ARM designations are a plus.

EEO Statement

EEO/Minorities/Females/Vets/Disabilities

Refer this job to a friend

Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.

ID2018-5232

TypeIndependent Contractor

Job CodeDJOB

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Exl Service

More jobs at Exl Service

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8579864

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing