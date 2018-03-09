IC – Insurance Loss Control Consultant
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
About IC – Insurance Loss Control Consultant
Overview
EXL Risk Control (Safety Resources, Inc.)is a leading provider of loss control and safety inspection surveys to the insurance industry nationwide.
Energy Loss Control Consultant- Independent Contractor(part-time/non-employee)
Description:
EXL Risk Control (Safety Resources, Inc.) is looking for Loss Control professionals. Individuals must be willing to travel as needed; and should have 5+ years of experience with a major insurance carrier, national broker, or energy based safety/risk management. Loss Control services are provided which address a variety of lines of coverage; and a variety of types of energy businesses (Upstream/Midstream/Wind/Solar). Final products can range from working closely with Agents/Brokers, internal underwriting reports and confirmation letters, or specialist projects.
Requirements:
-
Appropriate certifications as needed; i.e. PEC, H2S, TWIC
-
Independent Contractors must be willing to travel as needed.
-
Independent Contractors should have good writing and verbal communication skills.
-
Computer skills are also required. Degree in Engineering, Safety, or the physical sciences is preferred; ASP, CSP or ARM designations are a plus.
EEO Statement
EEO/Minorities/Females/Vets/Disabilities
