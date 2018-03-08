Hyperbaric Technician

Department:Hyperbaric Chamber

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:8:00 – 4:30

Salary Range:$15.89 Commensurate with Experience

Job Details:

The Hyperbaric Technician will be responsible for administration of hyperbaric oxygen therapy to patients as prescribed by the Physician in a safe and effective manner. You will engage in making necessary recommendations for safety policies and works with the Hyperbaric Coordinator in implementing new safety procedures within the program in concert with the hospital safety officer. You will also have the authority to restrict and remove any potentially hazardous product or equipment items from the hyperbaric environment. You will also assist in the delivery of any additional patient care appropriate to the level of your training, including wound care.Education: High school graduate or equivalent.Experience:1-2 years clinical experience as a Medical Assistant, Certified Nurse Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Respiratory Therapist, or Dive Medical Tech.Licensure/Certification:BLS certification required within 3 months of hire or transfer. ACLS preferred.Other Job Requirements:Must successfully complete Hyperbaric Medicine CourseComputer experience in word processing, database programs, and spreadsheetsExcellent organizational skills, oral and written skillsAbility to communicate effectivelyHyperbaric training/education as requested