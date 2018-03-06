Hygienist (General Dental Practice) – Traverse City

As a Hygienist with an Aspen Dental-branded practice, you are not only making a statement that you are committed to providing quality dental care but you are also becoming a part of a collaborative network of dental professionals. For an estimated 47 million Americans, lack of access to affordable dental care is a real problem and by aligning with an Aspen Dental practice you can be part of the solution. Commitment to continuous development and promoting from within means your career path is limitless. We’re on a mission to give America a healthy mouth. Hygienists who join an Aspen practice work for a licensed dentist and live that mission every day by supporting the clinical needs of your practice’s patients and doctors. Not only can you maximize your career potential, but you can make a real difference in the lives of patients.

About Aspen Dental-branded practices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are independently owned and operated by licensed dentists. The practices receive non-clinical business support services from Aspen Dental Management, Inc., a dental support organization.

Evaluates overall oral health, examining oral cavity for signs of periodontal disease or possible cancers, including sores, recessed & bleeding gums, and oral lesions.

Documents dental history or chief complaint; records and reports pertinent observations and patient reactions to dental staff, as appropriate; documents lab procedures and ensures follow up on results.

Follows through with oral hygiene procedures in accordance with treatment plans prescribed by the attending Dentist. Procedures may include: Prophylaxis, Periodontal Scaling, Root Planing, Debridement, Application of Fluoride Treatments, and Application of Protective Sealants.

Assists with or institutes emergency measures for sudden adverse developments during treatment of patients.

Must be a Registered Dental Hygienist

of Openings Remaining: 1

Travel: Up to 25%

External Company URL: www.aspendent.com