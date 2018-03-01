HVAC Technician

“I’m the best and I want to join a team that appreciates me, where I can create my own opportunities.”Â Does this sound like you?

We keep on growing because we only hire the best, and our customers love us for it.Â For 56 years as a matter of fact!Â You’ve probably seen our trucks and our ads.Â What you don’t know is what it’s like to be a part of a team like this.Â How much you feel appreciated when you don’t cut corners.Â How much we inspire ongoing training and education.Â How it feels to have customers rave about you and demand that you’re the only technician that works in their home.Â How much you can earn when you truly are the best.Â People often come to us looking for a job.Â They stay with us because they find a fulfilling career, room to grow, and opportunities to excel.

Because we offer state of the art customer experiences, we need top of the line HVAC technicians who genuinely care about the customer and are not looking for “just a job”, but a career.

You will diagnose and repair heating and cooling systems and lead customers to informed and confident buying decisions by providing an extraordinary customer experience.

Key responsibilities:

Maintain communication with dispatch, your manager, parts and installation teams.

Keep your company truck clean, inside and out.

Properly complete paperwork.

Join the on-call rotation.

Maintain a clean and professional appearance.

Have and maintain a clean driving record.

Participate in training, allowing you to grow and develop as a professional.

Have or be willing to get the proper certifications.Â We can help you with this.

If you can achieve the above and you find it fun and challenging- you have just the right amount of skill and experience.

What we offer:

Our top performers are the highest paid technicians in Emmet and Charlevoix counties.Â You’ll have incredible earning potential.

Company supplied, take it home at night, new and safe, super-cool company trucks.

Medical Insurance– we pay 100% for you and your family’s insurance premiums for health, life insurance and short-term disability.Â We also offer dental and vision insurances optionally.

New technology, including smartphones, tablets and access to integrated company software.

State of the art tools, parts and supplies.

401k Plan with a company match.

A family.Â This is the last on the list because it’s most important.Â We care about our team, and expect you to bring that same caring when you join.Â We do a lot more than just work together.Â You’ll come to love our company outings, and you’ll build life-long friendships at MacGregor.

If you want to be part of something bigger than just a job- make this career move and find exactly what you’re looking for.Â You will work in a place where you will be appreciated by your team and your customers, and where your work has a direct effect on the success of the company.Â If this sounds like you, spend a little time learning about MacGregor by visiting www.macgregorplumbing.com.Â When you’re ready, please follow the directions in the Career tab to apply for this position.

Equal Opportunity Employer.