Geofurnace Heating and Cooling is seeking an HVAC Service Technician.

This is a year-round opportunity with a fast growing heating & cooling company to service residential heating and cooling systems.

We are looking for experienced service technicians, hard working, energetic, honest people that want a career opportunity. Â Experience in Geothermal a plus!

Company training

Company paid benefits

Company truck

Â Advancement opportunities.

Health Insurance, Paid Time Off, Simple IRA

