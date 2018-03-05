MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

HVAC Service Technician

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.geofurnace.com

Posted on March 5, 2018

About HVAC Service Technician

Geofurnace Heating and Cooling is seeking an HVAC Service Technician.

This is a year-round opportunity with a fast growing heating & cooling company to service residential heating and cooling systems.

We are looking for experienced service technicians, hard working, energetic, honest people that want a career opportunity. Â Experience in Geothermal a plus!

  • Company training
  • Company paid benefits
  • Company truck
  • Â Advancement opportunities.

Health Insurance, Paid Time Off, Simple IRA

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/4250891

