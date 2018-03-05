HVAC Service Technician
Geofurnace Heating & Cooling Llc.
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
About HVAC Service Technician
Geofurnace Heating and Cooling is seeking an HVAC Service Technician.
This is a year-round opportunity with a fast growing heating & cooling company to service residential heating and cooling systems.
We are looking for experienced service technicians, hard working, energetic, honest people that want a career opportunity. Â Experience in Geothermal a plus!
- Company training
- Company paid benefits
- Company truck
- Â Advancement opportunities.
Health Insurance, Paid Time Off, Simple IRA
