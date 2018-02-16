MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Housekeeping

Cadillac, MI

Posted on February 16, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367799

Apply Now

About Housekeeping

The Holiday Inn Express has immediate openings in our housekeeping department. Responsibilities include but are not limited to, cleaning and vacuuming the guest room as per IHG Brand Standards, sorting laundry, and assisting guests with retrieving additional items for the room. Must be able to multitask, have reliable transportation, and must have full range of motion in upper and lower body, with the ability to lift up to 30 lbs.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Holiday Inn Express And Suites

More jobs at Holiday Inn Express And Suites

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8145058

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing