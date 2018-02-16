Housekeeping
Holiday Inn Express And Suites
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Housekeeping
The Holiday Inn Express has immediate openings in our housekeeping department. Responsibilities include but are not limited to, cleaning and vacuuming the guest room as per IHG Brand Standards, sorting laundry, and assisting guests with retrieving additional items for the room. Must be able to multitask, have reliable transportation, and must have full range of motion in upper and lower body, with the ability to lift up to 30 lbs.
