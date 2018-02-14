MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Housekeeping Room Attendant

Bellaire, MI

http://www.shantycreek.com

Posted on February 14, 2018

Position Summary

Maintain clean guest rooms, hallways, closets, vans and overall storage areas of housekeeping supplies.

Professional Experience:

Prefer a minimum of 6 months of experience as a room attendant/housekeeper, preferably in a hotel/resort setting.

Education:

High school diploma or equivalency, preferred.

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7972398

