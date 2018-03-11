Housekeeping (EVS Technician II)
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 11, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373500
About Housekeeping (EVS Technician II)
Why Work in Environmental Services at Munson Medical Center?
-
We directly impact patient safety and satisfaction by providing a clean, sterile, healing environment.
-
In our fast-paced hospital setting, we ensure a safe environment for patients and staff alike.
-
Teamwork is KEY in our department. We are a hard-working team with a passion for cleanliness and a desire to make the hospital a better/safer/ cleaner place for patients, their families, and staff.
-
We work in all areas of the hospital, including patient rooms, procedure areas, Maternity, Emergency Department, Operating Rooms, offices, etc.
-
Our department is a great place to work and to discover areas of the hospital where you may want to start your medical career.
-
We are a 24/7 department, with full-time, part-time, and on-call positions.
An EVS Technician II will be responsible for:
-
General cleaning and routine maintenance tasks to maintain safe, sanitary, and orderly conditions
-
Handling soiled linen, hazardous waste, and chemical cleaning products
-
Adjusting to varying work conditions by applying established procedures
-
Wearing an approved uniform and protective equipment relative to product handling is required
-
The use of chemical cleaning products that are potentially harmful if used improperly
-
Following Universal Precautions and Blood Bourne Pathogen Standards to reduce the potential of exposure to contagious diseases
Our Benefits Include: A year-round job with full-time and part-time benefits including:
-
Health, dental, and life insurance
-
Paid holidays and vacations
-
Tuition reimbursement for additional education
-
A retirement plan with employer matching
-
Local employee discounts
Minimum Qualifications
Ability to speak, read, and write in English
Job history with references required
Must be able to push, pull, lift, and otherwise manipulate 50 pounds
Able to engage in physical activity much of the day
Preferred Qualifications
High school diploma or GED equivalent
Housekeeping and/or hospital experience
Job at a Glance
About Munson Medical Center
More jobs at Munson Medical Center